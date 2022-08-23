Megan Rapinoe, Jay Ellis to host rally for Michelle Obama voter registration group

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe and actor Jay Ellis will host a rally later this week for former first lady Michelle Obama’s voter registration organization.

Thursday night’s virtual rally for When We All Vote, which Obama founded in 2018, is meant to build momentum among volunteers who will work to register thousands of new voters during the group’s National Voter Registration Week of Action next month.

“While Election Day isn’t until November 8th, voters must start now to prepare themselves and their communities to use their voices and get out to the ballot box,” a release from the group states.

During the rally, attendees will be asked to check their voter registration status, reach out to three friends to check theirs and host voter registration events in September, according to the group.

Rapinoe, who serves as the co-chair of the organization, and Ellis will host the event along with more than a half-dozen leaders of the organization and advocates.

The rally is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.