trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Leahy said he didn’t have to ‘act frightened’ in Batman scene with Heath Ledger

by Jared Gans - 08/23/22 12:02 PM ET
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is seen on the phone as he leaves the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is seen on the phone as he leaves the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said on Tuesday that he did not need to “act frightened” during his scene in “The Dark Knight” with actor Heath Ledger’s Joker. 

Leahy told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” that the fear came naturally to him during his scene in the 2008 Batman movie, in which the Joker holds a knife to his face. 

“The director said, ‘Act frightened.’ I said, ‘Act?’ He scared the heck out of me,” Leahy said. 

Leahy, who is retiring from the Senate after a 48-year career in the chamber, is a longtime fan of the superhero Batman and has made cameo appearances in multiple Batman movies over the past 25 years. 

Leahy said he has “really enjoyed” his appearances in the films. He also incorporated one edition of a Batman comic book in his argument in favor of banning the export of land mines.

He said he gives all money that he has received for his appearances to a children’s library in Montpelier, Vt., because he had his first library card there when he was 4 years old. 

“It all revolves around that,” he said. 

“But I got to tell you, it’s a lot more fun than a late-night session in the Senate,” Leahy added.

Tags Batman Batman Heath Ledger Heath Ledger movie cameo Patrick Leahy Patrick Leahy Patrick Leahy The Dark Knight The Dark Knight

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House to announce student loan ...
  2. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  3. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  5. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  6. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  7. National Archives says at least 700 ...
  8. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  9. Nine races to watch in New ...
  10. Judge warns redactions in Trump ...
  11. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  12. Fauci on COVID conspiracy ...
  13. Judge sets timeline for motions ...
  14. Scientists link common weedkiller to ...
  15. McConnell pushes back on fears about ...
  16. Karl Rove: Trump legal problems ...
  17. Newsom vetoes safe injection site ...
  18. Trump held more than 300 classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video