Hillary Clinton to present award at ‘Portrait of a Nation’ gala

by Julia Mueller - 08/23/22 3:28 PM ET
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will present one of the awards at this year’s “Portrait of a Nation” gala, as honorees’ portraits are hung in a Smithsonian exhibit.

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday announced the presenter lineup for this year’s awards, noting that each presenter has “a special relationship” with the honoree they’ve been assigned.

In November, Clinton will present the award to honoree Marian Wright Edelman, who founded the Children’s Defense Fund.

Clinton has called Edelman “my hero and mentor.”

Joining Clinton as presenters are singer Alicia Keys, Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubinstein and Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson, among others.

Seven people will receive the Portrait of a Nation award, including record executive Clive Davis, director Ava DuVernay, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, and sister tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams will also be honored.

The gala “honors extraordinary individuals who have made a transformative impact on the US and its people,” according to a release.

“It is important to honor and celebrate the people who are making a difference and inspiring others,” National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet said in a statement.

The exhibit featuring honorees’ portraits, including recent commissions “by renowned contemporary artists,” is set to run Nov. 10, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2023.

Comedian and writer Baratunde Thurston will host the gala on Nov. 12.

Earlier this month, honoree Serena Williams said she will step away from tennis — and Fauci on Monday announced that he is leaving the Biden administration for a “new chapter” in his career.

