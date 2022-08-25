trending:

In The Know

Former ‘Boy Meets World’ actor Ben Savage running for city council in West Hollywood

by Jared Gans - 08/25/22 5:53 PM ET
Ben Savage
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Actor Ben Savage is running for a seat on the city council in West Hollywood, Calif., saying he wants to “restore faith” in local government with “reasonable, innovative and compassionate” solutions to the city’s problems. 

Savage, who starred as Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 2000, says on his campaign website that he is an 18-year resident of the city, as well as a union member and concerned citizen who wants to produce results for West Hollywood. 

“We need to increase and expand access to all the great opportunities West Hollywood affords, by ensuring that every member of the community has the tools they need to succeed,” he said. 

Savage’s website states that his priorities include enhancing community safety by providing law enforcement with the resources they need to protect community members while increasing funding for community safety partners like health services and clinical case workers. 

He said he wants to fight to support renters’ rights to keep them in their homes despite rising prices and to expand housing services that the city offers. 

“West Hollywood is known all over the world as a warm and supportive city,” the website states. “We value diversity and community above all. But as housing costs rise, we are failing to live up to those values.” 

Savage also emphasized that he is not part of “the political machine” and does not have an interest in serving interest groups. He said the city needs new leaders to tackle the issues it is facing. 

Savage reportedly has some prior experience in the political realm, as he interned for former Sen. Arlen Specter (D) of Pennsylvania in 2003 while studying political science at Stanford University. 

Savage’s campaign did not immediately return a request from The Hill for further comment.

