‘Euphoria’s’ Sydney Sweeney defends family after backlash over photos from event

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/29/22 5:09 PM ET
“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney is coming in the defense of her family after facing backlash online over photos from a family event. 

“You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions,” Sweeney wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Much love to everyone  and Happy Birthday Mom!” 

The 24-year-old actress had posted a series of photos on her Instagram account over the weekend of her mother’s 60th birthday party, with one of the photos showing her relative wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” T-shirt. 

Sweeney’s brother also posted photos from their’s mother’s birthday party including one where he was posing with two guests wearing “Make America Great Again/MAGA” -themed hats with the tagline reading “Make Sixty Great Again.” 

Fans online questioned the choice of photos. 

“Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner,” one Twitter user commented under Sweeney’s post. “Lesson learned for you, I ‘assume.'”

Sweeney, whose performance as high school student Cassie Howard in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria” has earned her an Emmy nomination, was also featured on the premiere cable network’s “White Lotus.”

