NBA star John Wall says he thought about suicide during recent struggles

NBA star John Wall opened up about experiencing mental health struggles in a new interview, saying he has had suicidal thoughts in the past two years.

In an interview published by ClutchPoints on Monday, Wall, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, said that recent years have been tough for him mentally, adding that personal events led him to “darkest place” he’s ever been in.

“At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide,” Wall said during an event hosted by his John Wall Foundation in Raleigh, N.C. “I mean, just tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later — all of this in the midst of COVID-19 at the same time.”

“Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing,” he added. “Looking at all that, I’m like, if I can get through this, I can get through anything in life.”

The former University of Kentucky standout also said that going through therapy sessions helps him to be in the right mental space, adding that his two children are his motivation to push forward.

“You know a lot of people think, ‘I don’t need help, I can get through any times,’ but you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you, and I did that,” the five-time NBA All-Star added.

Wall joins other prominent athletes in the past year who have opened up about struggles with mental health.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka and U.S. gymnast Simone Biles both garnered national headlines last summer for sitting out of competitions to focus on their mental health and using their platforms to speak up on the issue.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health problems, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 988 to connect with a trained professional or visit the NSPL website for more information.