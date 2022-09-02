trending:

Jane Fonda announces non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis

by Judy Kurtz - 09/02/22 4:40 PM ET
Jane Fonda says she refuses to let a cancer diagnosis “interfere” with her climate and political activism.

The “Grace and Frankie” actor shared with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers on Friday that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” Fonda, 84, said.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this,” Fonda said.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” the performer said.

Fonda said her chemotherapy would continue for six months while telling fans she is “handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

Fonda launched her eponymous climate-focused PAC earlier this year. She was arrested multiple times while leading her “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protests in Washington in 2019.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox,” Fonda said in her Instagram post.

“The midterms are looming,” Fonda said of the November elections, “and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

