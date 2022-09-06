Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ‘Golden Girls’ age math

Nothing says congressional unity like a harsh, age-related reality check involving “The Golden Girls.”

Senators on both sides of the aisle are coming together after a writer noted a potentially mortifying factoid about the classic 1980s series.

“All of the actors from ‘Friends’ are now older than the youngest ‘Golden Girl’ was in that show’s first season,” Eli McCann, an attorney and host of a podcast called “Strangerville,” wrote in a tweet over the weekend.

“Have a nice day,” McCann wrote to his more than 28,000 Twitter followers.

The sobering statistic about the cast of the 1990s hit, “Friends,” reaching the age of a member of the senior foursome of “The Golden Girls,” — which included actors Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty — ignited a similarly fiery response from a pair of lawmakers on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) replied that the news “ruined” his day.

“Thanks for nothing,” the 49-year-old said, later tweeting that he was “embarrassed” that he “spent so much of my morning doing poor Golden Girls age math.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared to share in his Senate colleague’s outrage.

“This is the most horrible thing I’ve read in years,” Cruz, 51, wrote on Twitter.

While her age wasn’t explicitly stated in the show, McClanahan, who played the youngest “Golden Girl,” Blanche Devereaux, on the series, was 51 when the sitcom premiered in 1985. The “Friends” actors include Matthew Perry, 53, Jennifer Aniston, 53, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, 55, Courteney Cox, 58, and Lisa Kudrow, 59.

McCann credited himself with uniting a fractured Congress.

“Look. I unified the Senate,” McCann quipped. “Now I’m president.”