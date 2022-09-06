trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

by Judy Kurtz - 09/06/22 11:31 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 09/06/22 11:31 AM ET
Tilda Swinton poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Eternal Daughter' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/Associated Press
Tilda Swinton poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘The Eternal Daughter’ during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country.

The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week.

“It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the 61-year-old British actor said of her look at a news conference, Variety reported Tuesday

The blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag “represent the country’s role as Europe’s breadbasket,” according to the U.K.’s Flag Institute.

It’s not the first time a performer has made a sartorial political statement on the red carpet since Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine in February.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards in March, several high-profile figures, including actor Jamie Lee Curtis, director Tyler Perry and songwriter Diane Warren, sported blue ribbons that read “#WithRefugees” in a show of solidarity with Ukrainians. 

“The arts can be transformative agents of change in conflict,” Curtis said at the time.

Tags Diane Warren Eternal Daughter Italy Jamie Lee Curtis Tilda Swinton Tyler Perry U.K. Flag Institute Ukraine United Kingdom Variety Venice Film Festival

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  2. Seven races that could determine ...
  3. Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ...
  4. Trump allies see judge’s ...
  5. Begich denies Palin’s repeated call ...
  6. South Dakota names viral ‘corn ...
  7. Preserving the Rule of ...
  8. Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ...
  9. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  10. Oz says he would have certified ...
  11. More than 100 students baptized ...
  12. Study links common asthma medication ...
  13. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  14. Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t ...
  15. Black Lives Matter exec accused of ...
  16. How long COVID is impacting the ...
  17. 16 killed in mass shootings over long ...
  18. Against critical race theory being ...
Load more

Video

See all Video