Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country.

The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week.

“It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the 61-year-old British actor said of her look at a news conference, Variety reported Tuesday.

The blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag “represent the country’s role as Europe’s breadbasket,” according to the U.K.’s Flag Institute.

It’s not the first time a performer has made a sartorial political statement on the red carpet since Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine in February.

At the 94th annual Academy Awards in March, several high-profile figures, including actor Jamie Lee Curtis, director Tyler Perry and songwriter Diane Warren, sported blue ribbons that read “#WithRefugees” in a show of solidarity with Ukrainians.

“The arts can be transformative agents of change in conflict,” Curtis said at the time.