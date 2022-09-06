Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t f— with people who aren’t political’

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence said that she doesn’t deal with Americans who “aren’t political,” because the world is in “too dire” a state not to get involved.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore,” the outspoken “Causeway” star told Vogue in a cover story for its October issue, published Tuesday.

“You live in the United States of America,” Lawrence continued. “You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

The 32-year-old actor, who expressed support for President Biden in 2020, said she’s still coming to terms with former President Trump’s 2016 election victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’”

Trump’s White House win, Lawrence said, helped to form a political rift in her family back in Kentucky. Lawrence has said in the past that she grew up in a Republican household.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”

The “American Hustle” actress also railed against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, revealing she intended to get an abortion when she got pregnant in her early 20s.

Before Lawrence terminated the pregnancy, she said, “I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal.”

Lawrence said she suffered another miscarriage while shooting the film “Don’t Look Up” a few years ago, before giving birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” Lawrence said.

The entertainer suggested that the Roe decision intensified the political divide between her relatives.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she asked.

“Get the government out of my snatch. Okay?” Lawrence told Vogue.

Lawrence also blasted aging lawmakers, including 80-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“We have to live in the future that they’re creating. These people are f—ing old,” Lawrence said.

“They’re a hundred,” she added. “McConnell was alive and well and thriving when schools were segregated.”

She also knocked Ohio Senate hopeful J.D. Vance (R), who’s in a heated race in the Buckeye State against Rep. Tim Ryan (D).

“He’s not a hillbilly if he wrote a huge book,” Lawrence said of Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

“Rich twat,” Lawrence said of Vance. “I mean, I’m a rich twat, but I’m not running for office pretending that I’m not.”

Asked if she still talks politics with her family, Lawrence said, “I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond.”

“And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby,” she said.