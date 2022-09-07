Jane Fonda says she feels stronger than she has in years after cancer diagnosis

Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda said that she feels stronger than she has in years after being diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In a blog posted on her official website Tuesday, the 84-year-old Academy Award winner thanked her fans for sending well wishes since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis, adding that since completing her first chemotherapy treatment three weeks ago, she has been active.

“Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years,” Fonda wrote in her blog post, also sharing a video of her doing a squat exercise routine. “The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.”

“This is not my first encounter with cancer,” Fonda added. “I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.”

Fonda also noted in her blog post that other cancer patients might not have access to the “top-drawer treatment” she receives, adding that her goal is to continue the push for better health care in the U.S.

“As I said in my statement last week, I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty,” Fonda said. “It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all.”

Fonda, who received acclaim for her portrayal of Grace Henson on the Netflix hit series “Grace & Frankie,” announced her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis last week.

Fonda recently created her own political action committee that is focused on climate change efforts.

“This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels,” Fonda said in his statement. “We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me.”