trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Netflix pauses ‘The Crown’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death

by Chloe Folmar and Judy Kurtz - 09/09/22 8:55 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar and Judy Kurtz - 09/09/22 8:55 AM ET
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Netflix paused filming for “The Crown,” the historical drama TV series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, to honor her death.

“As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Hill on Friday. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The show’s writer, Peter Morgan, sent out an email after the announcement of the queen’s death on Thursday that the show will likely pause its filming.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan wrote in the message seen by Deadline.

He added: “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Stephen Daldry, who directed some episodes of the first season of “The Crown,” told Deadline in 2016 that the show planned to stop filming when Queen Elizabeth finally passed.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” he said at the time. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed a premiere date for season five of the hit show.

The media has worked together with the U.K. government and other entities to plan for the queen’s death for decades.

Operation London Bridge,” the plan for responding to Elizabeth’s death, was first put together in the 1960s when the queen was in her late 30s and early 40s.

The plan involved institutions including the Church of England, Metropolitan Police Service, the British Armed Forces, the Royal Parks, London boroughs, the Greater London Authority and Transport for London in addition to members of the media.

Websites and social media accounts tied to the Royal Family are under strict orders to post only when approved for the next week and a half leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Updated at 10:12 a.m.

Tags Elizabeth netflix queen elizabeth The Crown

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  2. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  3. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  4. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  5. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  6. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  7. Biden on GOP touting projects they ...
  8. Hopes brighten for compromise on ...
  9. Watch live: King Charles delivers ...
  10. Trump special master ruling ...
  11. King Charles gets unexpected kiss on ...
  12. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  13. Former Trump chief of staff John ...
  14. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  15. The feds are coming for your credit ...
  16. Liberals push Biden on marijuana ...
  17. Wall Street hits back at GOP in ESG ...
  18. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
Load more

Video

See all Video