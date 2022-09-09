Netflix pauses ‘The Crown’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Netflix paused filming for “The Crown,” the historical drama TV series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, to honor her death.

“As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Hill on Friday. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The show’s writer, Peter Morgan, sent out an email after the announcement of the queen’s death on Thursday that the show will likely pause its filming.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan wrote in the message seen by Deadline.

He added: “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Stephen Daldry, who directed some episodes of the first season of “The Crown,” told Deadline in 2016 that the show planned to stop filming when Queen Elizabeth finally passed.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” he said at the time. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect.”

Netflix has not yet confirmed a premiere date for season five of the hit show.

The media has worked together with the U.K. government and other entities to plan for the queen’s death for decades.

“Operation London Bridge,” the plan for responding to Elizabeth’s death, was first put together in the 1960s when the queen was in her late 30s and early 40s.

The plan involved institutions including the Church of England, Metropolitan Police Service, the British Armed Forces, the Royal Parks, London boroughs, the Greater London Authority and Transport for London in addition to members of the media.

Websites and social media accounts tied to the Royal Family are under strict orders to post only when approved for the next week and a half leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Updated at 10:12 a.m.