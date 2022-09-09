Harry Styles pays tribute to Elizabeth during Madison Square Garden performance

Popstar Harry Styles on Thursday paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II while performing a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, joining a number of other celebrities who have honored her since her death.

Styles asked the audience to applaud Queen Elizabeth for the “70 years of service” she gave as monarch. He clapped his hands above his head, leading the crowd in cheering.

Styles was born in England and has a home in North London.

Many other celebrities have paid tribute to the queen following her death at age 96.

Singer Paul McCartney posted on Twitter after the news of her death came out, saying “God Bless Queen Elizabeth II” and “May she rest in peace.”

Fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram account that the queen will be remembered for her “steadfast loyalty and service” and that her thoughts are with the royal family. She said Thursday was a sad day not just for the United Kingdom but the entire world.

Singer Elton John said on Instagram that the queen had been a “huge part” of his life since he was a child and he will miss her.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” he said.

The National Football League also honored Queen Elizabeth on Thursday prior to the start of its season opener, asking people in attendance to honor the monarch “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations.”