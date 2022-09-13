Harry Styles adding voter registration push to concerts

Harry Styles is aiming to get a chorus of his fans registered to vote ahead of the midterm elections, and he’s teaming up with a voter engagement organization to make it happen.

The “As it Was” singer is joining HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” initiative in an effort to motivate concertgoers “to check their voter registration status and have their voices heard in this year’s midterm elections.”

The non-partisan group announced Tuesday that fans can enter a contest to win tickets and a trip to Styles’s Halloween-themed “Harryween” show in October in Los Angeles, when they check their voter registration status or register to vote ahead of the November elections.

HeadCount said its volunteers will also be offering voter registration status checks and signing attendees up to vote at stops across the country at the British music star’s “Love on Tour” concerts.

“In a cycle where many young people say they are turned off by politics,” HeadCount co-founder Andy Bernstein told ITK in a statement, Styles “has the unique power to shed a positive light on democratic participation.”

The organization said in 2020 it registered more than 400,000 voters, and more than 75 percent of those ended up casting their ballots on Election Day.

“Now with Harry involved,” Bernstein said, “we expect to turn out even more voters and also help drive the cultural conversation around the midterm elections.”

The 28-year-old Grammy Award winner endorsed Joe Biden in a 2020 tweet ahead of the presidential election. “If I could vote in America,” Styles wrote to his more than 38 million followers, “I’d vote with kindness.”

Styles isn’t the only performer to partner with HeadCount for a get out the vote push. Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Camila Cabello have also worked with the nonprofit to give a musical boost to voter registration numbers.

–Updated at 11:14 a.m.