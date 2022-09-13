James Taylor kicks off White House event touting Inflation Reduction Act

Grammy Award-winning singer James Taylor kicked off a White House event on Tuesday celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic tax, climate and health care bill President Biden signed into law last month.

Taylor made a surprise appearance at the South Lawn around 3 p.m. to perform three songs, including “America the Beautiful” and “Fire and Rain.”

The singer-songwriter’s wife, Kim Taylor, also appeared onstage at the White House grounds for the event, which attracted a crowd of hundreds.

Between his songs, James Taylor praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling the White House event touting its passage a “hopeful moment” for the nation in its fight against climate change.

“This is a time when the world needs to cooperate more than ever before,” he said, according to videos shared on Twitter. “The world needs to get together and respond to the climate crisis.”

James Taylor, 74, is a prominent Democratic supporter who previously performed at inauguration ceremonies for both Biden and former President Obama. In 2015, Obama awarded Taylor the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Democrats have taken a victory lap after passing the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $369 billion for climate change, the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S.

The legislation is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent to 44 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) all gave remarks at the White House event celebrating the legislation.

During his remarks, Biden paid a nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer who opened up the event to celebrate the historic legislation.

“How about James Taylor?” the president said. “A voice that heals our soul and unites the nation.”