trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

James Taylor kicks off White House event touting Inflation Reduction Act

by Brad Dress - 09/13/22 4:45 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/13/22 4:45 PM ET
James Taylor sings with his wife Caroline Smedvig during an event about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Grammy Award-winning singer James Taylor kicked off a White House event on Tuesday celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, a historic tax, climate and health care bill President Biden signed into law last month.

Taylor made a surprise appearance at the South Lawn around 3 p.m. to perform three songs, including “America the Beautiful” and “Fire and Rain.”

The singer-songwriter’s wife, Kim Taylor, also appeared onstage at the White House grounds for the event, which attracted a crowd of hundreds.

Between his songs, James Taylor praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling the White House event touting its passage a “hopeful moment” for the nation in its fight against climate change.

“This is a time when the world needs to cooperate more than ever before,” he said, according to videos shared on Twitter. “The world needs to get together and respond to the climate crisis.”

James Taylor, 74, is a prominent Democratic supporter who previously performed at inauguration ceremonies for both Biden and former President Obama. In 2015, Obama awarded Taylor the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Democrats have taken a victory lap after passing the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $369 billion for climate change, the most significant climate legislation ever passed in the U.S.

The legislation is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent to 44 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) all gave remarks at the White House event celebrating the legislation.

During his remarks, Biden paid a nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer who opened up the event to celebrate the historic legislation.

“How about James Taylor?” the president said. “A voice that heals our soul and unites the nation.”

Tags Biden Chuck Schumer Climate change Inflation Reduction Act James Taylor James Taylor Nancy Pelosi Obama Presidential Medal of Freedom U.S. House Of Representatives U.S. Senate Washington D.C.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  2. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  3. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  4. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  5. Biden court nominee fails to win ...
  6. McConnell throws shade on Graham’s ...
  7. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  8. Democrats celebrate inflation ...
  9. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  10. Graham introduces nationwide 15-week ...
  11. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  12. Fewer than half of Americans can name ...
  13. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  14. ‘FatFIRE’ is the anti-‘quiet ...
  15. Former federal prosecutor says Barr ...
  16. House Oversight seeks certification ...
  17. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  18. Here are the states losing and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video