‘Dateline’s’ Andrea Canning talks crime, writing rom-coms and ‘Baywatch’ internship

A jet-setting journalist leads a double life: documenting real-life stories of crime and intrigue by day, and penning lovey-dovey Christmas TV movies and sinister mysteries by night. It might sound far-fetched, but for Andrea Canning, it’s just another day of the week.

Canning, a correspondent for “Dateline,” is marking her 10th anniversary next month with the long-running NBC news magazine, which premieres its 31st season on Friday at 9 p.m.

“I can’t believe how fast it went,” Canning says of her decade with the show. “It’s incredible, the reach that ‘Dateline’ has.”

But in addition to her “Dateline” duties, the 49-year-old Canada native has a side hustle as a writer of Lifetime and Hallmark Channel movies. Canning’s many writing credits include “Galentine’s Day Nightmare,” “Til Ex Do Us Part” and the 2020 flick “USS Christmas,” which Hallmark describes as about a reporter who “embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

Canning, 49, says the “handsome naval officer” was loosely based on her husband, Tony Bancroft, a former Marine Corps fighter pilot. She is also a mom to five daughters and one son.

ITK had to know more about this Jane-of-all-trades — and we didn’t even mention the part about her talking her way into an internship on “Baywatch”— so we asked her to answer these questions.

Hometown: Blue Mountain, Ontario, Canada.

College attended: University of Western Ontario and Ryerson University

What did you want to be when you were a kid?: I wanted to go into advertising. I wanted to do ad campaigns, like jingles and logos.

Full disclosure, I could not stand the news when I was a kid. We had almost no channels in the little town that I lived in, and the news would come on at 6, and I was always so annoyed when the news would come on. Little did I know how my life would change from there.

My family owned a ski resort, and I was shadowing our ad agency. And they took me to a TV commercial, and I was like, “TV seems really fun.” Then I went to Los Angeles and worked for “Baywatch.”

What does a “Baywatch” intern do?: Since I worked in David Hasselhoff’s office, it was very David-centric. It was like, “Go pick up David’s birthday cake. Go get this card signed for Pamela Anderson by the cast.” It’s hard to say what I did because any given day was completely different.

[Hasselhoff’s family] asked me to move in with them after [the internship] and be their nanny and their personal assistant. So I did that for a while before I went and got a full-time job at “Extra.”

Favorite hobby: I write screenplays for Hallmark and Lifetime.

I have a lot of downtime. I travel a lot for “Dateline,” so there’s a lot of time on planes. After a while, you’ve done enough research that it’s sort of like, well, I can either watch these movies on my computer on the plane, or I could start writing them. I just felt like it was something I could do. So I just started cold-emailing producers and found one that was willing to help me and just taught myself how to write screenplays.

Does your work at “Dateline” influence your script writing at all?: Yeah, in some ways. I mean, not the rom-coms, obviously, because that’s counterintuitive to “Dateline.”

Just being entrenched in mysteries at work all the time definitely helps with writing thrillers and mysteries because you’re just around it constantly. Clues are swirling around me, and mystery stories and interviews with police — so the worlds definitely collide.

Biggest accomplishment: Having my six children [Anna, 13; Charlie, 12; Kiki, 10; Georgia, 8; Elle, 7; and Tripp, 3]. There’s nothing more important in this world than them.

Most embarrassing moment: There was one time when I was in local news [around 1998], and the prompter went out as I was anchoring.

It was the biggest disaster, and it was the first time I’d anchored in this market and it was my hometown area. Apparently, there was a phone chain going around, like, “Oh my god, Andrea is screwing up so bad right now.” People were, like, calling each other.

Pets: We have a mini goldendoodle named Topaz. We have two rescue cats named Binky and Baba, brother and sister. We have a lizard named Tickles. And we have hermit crabs.

Guilty pleasure: Shopping. When you’re on TV you’re constantly like, “I just wore this. I need something new!”

I’m happiest when: When I’m with my family, for sure. When we’re all together. We just went on this kind of glorified camping trip, it was maybe like a tiny step above glamping.

I was just in heaven just all being together, because at this point in life, your kids are hanging out with their friends, and taking off, and we don’t see them as much. So when we’re all together, it’s like bliss.