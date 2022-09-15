Sentencing delayed for ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars

The sentencing for “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has been delayed, according to court documents obtained by People.

The husband-and-wife reality show duo were found guilty in June on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentencing, originally scheduled for Oct. 6, will now be held Nov. 21.

The Chrisleys requested a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming that evidence used convict them was “obtained in violation of the Fourth Amendment,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

The two also claimed that IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter provided false testimony during their trial, saying she “lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” according to People.

“The Government does not object to this request,” the document obtained by People reads. “For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion.”

The Chrisleys were charged after they allegedly obtained bank loans by submitting false documents and failed to pay federal income tax. They allegedly used their film production company to hide income owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors claimed.

The Chrisleys have denied the charges against them, which also includes wire fraud for Julie. Their accountant Peter Tarantino, who was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns, was also found guilty.