Chrissy Teigen: Miscarriage was actually abortion to ‘save my life for baby that had absolutely no chance’

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen revealed that the miscarriage she reported in 2020 that could have been her third child with husband John Legend was actually an abortion.

Teigen announced the miscarriage in an Instagram post in September 2020, writing that she and Legend lost their son — whom they named Jack — at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” Teigen said Thursday while speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

The model continued in her comments describing the loss as a miscarriage before correcting herself.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen explained that a big part of coming to that realization stemmed from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. She said that after expressing to Legend the sympathy she felt for women who are forced to make emotional decisions because of a complicated pregnancy, he helped her see that she was one of those people.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she explained. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Legend, is currently pregnant again.