Ilana Glazer urges voters to reject ‘far-right extremists’

Actor Ilana Glazer says the current partisan political battles aren’t between Democrats and Republicans, they’re versus “far-right extremists, and it’s not normal.”

“Most Americans, Democrat or Republican, want the same thing — a country that is the most safe for the most people,” the former “Broad City” star wrote in an essay published Friday by People.

“The far-right represents so few in this country of more than 300 million people, yet they have found ways to control our future — and are aiming for more power this November,” Glazer, 35, said.

Describing herself as a progressive, Glazer said she’s in favor of “affordable healthcare available to my fellow Americans,” the ability for “pregnant people to decide privately with their doctors about their own bodies,” common-sense gun laws, and for “American history and the violent roots of how our country was born” to be acknowledged.

“I guess that’s progressive? But in my body, it simply feels like I believe in basic human rights,” Glazer, who called herself a “queer Jewish mama,” wrote.

The comedian accused the far right of lying “to dehumanize folks — people who are Black, brown, queer, immigrants, or female — so that it’s easier to legislate against their rights.”

“They take nuanced issues and reduce them into black and white in order to divide Americans,” she said.

“But we, as a country, have the emotional intelligence to approach tough conversations with respect and grow from them,” she said. “Extremist discourse minimizes us.”

Urging Americans to head to the polls for the midterm elections, Glazer said, “A tiny group of people who have power don’t want you to vote.”

“Democracy is their enemy because it gives YOU the power. Democracy is America’s core value,” wrote Glazer, who has said she voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Clinton made a “Broad City” cameo that same year.

“I’m a proud American mom,” Glazer said, “so I’m gonna go be patriotic as hell and vote like my life depends on it because — you guessed it — it does.”