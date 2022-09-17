Trace Adkins says appearing on Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was ‘most stressful thing’ he’s ever done

Country singer Trace Adkins said Friday that participating in former President Trump’s show, “Celebrity Apprentice” was the “most stressful thing” he’s ever done.

Adkins made the comments during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“It was the most stressful thing I’ve ever done,” Adkins said when asked about his experience by comedian and host Bill Maher.

He clarified: “If you go on there and try to win, which I wanted to win for my charities.”

Adkins appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008 and 2013, coming in as the runner up his first time on the show and winning the second time.

The reality show, which ran from 2004-2017 and was led by Trump, tested contestants on their business skills.

“He was always good to me,” said Adkins of Trump, recalling his time on the show.

Maher responded: “That means nothing.”

“People said the same thing about O.J., ‘He was nice to me,’” continued Maher, referring to former NFL running back O.J. Simpson who was at the center of an infamous murder trial in the mid-1990s. Simpson was acquitted in the trial.

“I met him a few times, Trump, he was, I agree, he was very charming and personable in person, you know, he wants everyone to like him, that’s his big thing.”

Adkins and Maher later discussed partisanship in the U.S., lamenting the division in the country.

“Once each side is pointing at the other and calling them evil, once you get to that point, if you truly believe that, then compromise is off the table,” said Adkins.