Obama pays tribute to ‘no-nonsense’ Elizabeth, calls her ‘symbol for a nation’

Former President Obama is remembering Queen Elizabeth II as a “kind” but “no-nonsense” grandmotherly figure who had a “clear understanding of her role as a symbol for a nation” in a message shared the same day as the late monarch’s state funeral in London.

“She could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle,” Obama said in a video tribute to Elizabeth on Monday. “She reminded me very much of my grandmother.”

His words were first aired on BBC last week, but shared on his social media channels the same day as the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sep. 8 at age 96.

Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing. pic.twitter.com/pHzpUJwgYb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2022

Obama, 61, recalled meeting Elizabeth in 2009 during his first year in office.

The 44th president described Elizabeth as “very gracious” but also having a “no-nonsense, wry sense of humor.”

Shortly after his and then-first lady Michelle Obama’s visit, Obama said his wife returned to England with the couple’s two young daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“Buckingham Palace reached out to me, and Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls to tea,” Obama explained.

“She then offered the girls to drive in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace. It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughters’ lives that’s still there,” Obama said.

“She had a genuine curiosity, although she was impatient to get to the point.”

The ex-commander in chief was not among the attendees at Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. The White House said last week that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden received an invitation that was for “only” the first couple. Former presidents were reportedly kept off the guest list due to space limitations.

Obama also smiled as he reflected on a 2011 state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

“The queen was dressed up quite a bit for the state dinner — and it was a little bit concerning for Michelle because as a gift to Her Majesty, Michelle had selected a small, modest broach of nominal value.”

Obama said the pair reciprocated the next night by hosting a dinner at the American Embassy.

“But the one thing we immediately notice is that she’s wearing the brooch that Michelle had given. And it was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed, not just to us but to everybody who she interacted with,” Obama said.

Praising Elizabeth for her “very human quality of kindness and consideration,” Obama also noted the royal family matriarch kept a close track of time.

“She was very mindful of guests at Buckingham Palace not overstaying their welcome. She was looking at her watch at some points and said, ‘Well OK, it’s time to go,’” Obama chuckled.

“The same was true. As a guest she wasn’t interested in overstaying her welcome,” he said. “She looked at her at watch at a certain point and said, ‘Alright, I think we need to wrap this up.’ ”