Queen Elizabeth’s two corgis stand by for funeral procession

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis welcomed their late owner back to her royal residence, as they stood by during the monarch’s funeral procession.

The pair of beloved dogs, Muick and Sandy, were seen Monday as Elizabeth’s hearse made its way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as part of her state funeral. Barks were heard as the canine duo were held on leashes by staffers.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was well-known for her corgi connection — members of the breed first became furry members of her family as a gift from her father, King George VI, in 1933.

Muick and Sandy will reportedly move into the home of Prince Andrew, the queen’s 62-year-old son.

Prince William told a mourner on Sunday in a Sky News clip that the two dogs would be “looked after very well.”

“Spoiled rotten, I’m sure,” the queen’s grandson said.