Elton John to celebrate ‘power of music’ at White House performance Friday

Elton John will perform at the White House on Friday evening at an event hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The White House announced Tuesday that John, who has been making hit music for 50 years, will perform on the South Lawn as part of an event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music.”

The audience will include teachers, nurses, front-line workers, LGBTQ advocates and others, the White House said. Biden and the first lady are expected to speak.

Biden has long been a fan of John. The British singer will perform at the White House roughly two weeks after James Taylor performed at an event to celebrate the signing of a major climate change and health care bill.

John reportedly turned down an offer to perform at former President Trump’s inauguration. Trump is a well-known fan of John’s music, which was part of a rotation of songs that would play before Trump’s campaign rallies.

Trump also reportedly gave an Elton John CD to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom Trump had nicknamed “Rocket Man,” which is also one of John’s hit songs.