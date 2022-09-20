trending:

James Comey announces debut novel

by Jared Gans - 09/20/22 4:41 PM ET
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters after testifying under subpoena behind closed doors before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Former FBI Director James Comey announced Tuesday that he will publish his debut novel in the spring as the first in a series he will write. 

The Mysterious Press, which will publish Comey’s series, said in a release that the first book, titled “Central Park West,” centers on a U.S. attorney whose case against a top mobster is derailed when possible ties are revealed between the mafia and the murder of a local politician. 

“Drawing from the author’s personal experience, this high-stakes legal thriller reveals the detective work, backdoor dealings, and tradecraft involved as the FBI and Department of Justice attempt to build a case against an elusive member of one of the oldest criminal organizations in the world,” the release states. 

Comey said in the release that the stories are fictitious but inspired by real work he has done in his career and that they offer a “rarely-seen view” of people and institutions. 

“I’m excited to take readers inside fascinating worlds I’ve come to know from my time in government and the private sector,” he said. 

Comey has previously authored two nonfiction books, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” and “Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust.”

