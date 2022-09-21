Michelle Obama announces six-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama is launching a six-city nationwide tour to promote her forthcoming book, a project that she says means “so much” to her.

Live Nation and Obama’s publisher, Crown, announced Wednesday that the former first lady is heading to half a dozen cities to tour for “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

The book, first announced in July, is poised to hit shelves on Nov. 15.

The tour will kick off in Washington in November on the book’s release day, before heading to stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book,” Obama, 58, said in a statement.

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more,” she said.

Organizers said that it was “important” to Obama that the tour events be “accessible to as many people as possible,” saying that a select number of community member tickets would be given away for free in each city. Tickets will go on sale to Ticketmaster-verified fans on Sep. 28, and to the public on Sep. 30.

It’s not the first time that the ex-first lady has crisscrossed the country on a book tour. In 2018, Obama headed to 10 cities — along with a slew of high-profile celebrity moderators, including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon — to promote her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”

Obama said Wednesday that she’s “looking forward to making some new connections” as she pitches her book, “and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour.”