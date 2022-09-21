Bill Maher says Trump ‘coup’ attempt ‘could work much better this time’

Bill Maher is predicting that former President Trump will “absolutely” make another White House bid and that “the coup that he tried last time could work much better this time.”

“I’m certainly very concerned about that,” the “Real Time” host told Variety in an interview published Wednesday, when asked if Trump would win the 2024 presidential election.

“I said from the very beginning, he’s definitely going to run again. There’s no doubt,” Maher said.

“He hasn’t conceded the last election,” the comedian pointed out of Trump’s 2020 loss to now-President Biden. Since his defeat, Trump has continually voiced unsubstantiated claims about election fraud.

While Trump hasn’t officially thrown his hat in the next presidential race, he’s repeatedly hinted at launching a campaign.

“I can’t imagine, if he wants the nomination, the Republican Party denying it to him, and I can very easily see him beating Biden, but it doesn’t matter because even if Biden beats him, which he probably will, Trump will never concede,” Maher told the publication.

“And this time, of course, he’s put people in place who will back up his phony claims of winning the election,” Maher, 66, said of the 45th president. “That’s what I worry about and have been worrying about.”

Maher described the “biggest problem” for Democrats ahead of 2024 as “their woke baggage.”

“I think the Democrats could easily win every election if they didn’t do the kind of things that make people go, ‘Oh my god, this is the party of no common sense,’” Maher said.

“Stop talking about pregnant men and stuff that makes people go, ‘Who are these f—ing people? What are they talking about? Men don’t get pregnant,’” the HBO personality continued.

“It’s the stuff that makes them very vulnerable because it’s very close to home,” he said. “The environment is an issue, and democracy is an issue, but those are rather vague in a lot of people’s minds.”