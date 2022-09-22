trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Ye on political future: ‘Yes, absolutely’

by Judy Kurtz - 09/22/22 9:47 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 09/22/22 9:47 AM ET
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye.

Ye says he’s not done with politics just yet.

The “Yeezus” rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, said in a Thursday interview with ABC that he may make another political run at some point.

“Do you have future political aspirations?” asked “Good Morning America’s” Linsey Davis.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye replied.

The 45-year-old music artist and fashion designer, a supporter of former President Trump, launched a long-shot White House bid in 2020, running under the Birthday Party. He had failed to make the ballot in most states and didn’t make a dent in any state race.

A day after the presidential election, Ye tweeted a message indicating he was eyeing the next White House contest, writing to his 31 million followers, “Kanye 2024.”

Tags Trump Ye

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  3. Trump claims presidents can ...
  4. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  5. What you need to know about the ...
  6. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  7. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  10. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  11. White House releases state-by-state ...
  12. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  13. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  14. GOP feeling better about Walker’s ...
  15. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  16. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  17. These are the 9 House Republicans who ...
  18. These are the happiest states in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video