Michael Moore predicts ‘massive’ number of women turn out in midterms

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said on Friday that he believes there will be a “massive” turnout of women during the 2022 midterm elections.

“I think that there’s going to be such a massive turnout of women,” Moore said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The “Fahrenheit 9/11” director said that women are energized to vote following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that determined the right to abortion was constitutional.

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for reminding women that they are in fact second-class citizens and taking their rights away like this,” he said sarcastically.

Moore also referenced a ballot measure that was voted down in Kansas that would have allowed the state legislature to ban abortion, the first major post-Roe referendum on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Moore said that an overwhelming number newly registered voters (70 percent) in Kansas are women. A data analysis from The New York Times showed that 70 percent of newly registered voters are women.

He also said Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are bringing in higher percentages of new female voters than male voters by double digits.

Maher agreed with Moore that there is “very high enthusiasm” for the upcoming elections, saying: “For the first time I can remember, the midterms are sexy.”

“You and I are two well-known pessimists, I think, and I have never felt this optimistic,” Moore responded.

The filmmaker, who predicted former President Trump’s unexpected presidential victory on Maher’s show in 2016, said that he foresees this year’s elections as turning out to be the “opposite” of six years ago.

“I think the opposite’s going to happen this time,” said Moore. “I think there’s going to be such a landslide against the traitors, especially the 147 Republicans who just hours after the insurrection voted to not certify the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden.”