White House to open gates for autumn garden tours

by Judy Kurtz - 09/27/22 9:25 AM ET
Tourists walk by the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Tourists have started to return after 15-months of the coronavirus pandemic shut down D.C. and the nation.
Greg Nash

Fall is in the air at the White House, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is opening its gates to the public for its annual autumn garden tours.

The gardens and South Grounds will be open to visitors on Oct. 8 and 9, the White House announced Tuesday.

The free tours are open to the public, but tickets are required for all gardengoers.

The timed, first-come, first-served entry tickets will be distributed by the National Park Service outside the White House Visitor Center on the morning of the tour dates beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The White House opened up its biannual garden tours earlier this year, after the weekendlong tradition was canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its Tuesday announcement about the fall tours, the White House said it would “continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation based on recommendations from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and other public health officials and medical experts.”

“The White House reserves the right to adjust availability of the tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” a statement said.

