Royal family receives over 50,000 letters following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family announced it has received more than 50,000 letters and cards since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

The family posted on Twitter on Saturday that the letters have been addressed to King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family. They posted that a “small but dedicated” correspondence team is carefully sorting, reading and responding to the messages as they arrive.

The post included four pictures of stacks of letters tied in rubber bands on tables with people reviewing them in the background.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after ruling for more than 70 years, making her the longest-serving British monarch and one of the longest-serving rulers in world history.

Her death certificate was released on Thursday, revealing her official cause of death to be “old age.” The certificate also revealed that the queen died about three hours before Buckingham Palace made a public announcement of her death.

President Biden was among many world leaders who attended the queen’s state funeral after a 10-day mourning period. She was the first British person to receive a state funeral since Winston Churchill in 1965.