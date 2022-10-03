trending:

Harry Styles gave a shoutout to Beto O’Rourke at his show in Austin

by Brad Dress - 10/03/22 9:34 AM ET
British pop singer Harry Styles on Sunday appeared to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke during a show in Austin, Texas, flashing a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar before O’Rourke himself appeared to greet fans.

During the show, fans watching Styles perform saw a close-up on the big screen of the “Beto for Texas” sticker, shortly before cameras moved to show O’Rourke clapping with the audience.

O’Rourke later walked around the venue to greet and talk to fans, who had erupted in surprise and applause for the musician’s apparent endorsement of the Texas governor candidate.

The “As it Was” and “Watermelon Sugar” singer has been active in politics this year, working to get voters signed up for the November midterm elections. Styles has leaned left in the past, and endorsed President Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

Texas country music legend Willie Nelson also endorsed O’Rourke this weekend at a campaign rally, according to local station KXAN.

The news comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is leading O’Rourke in the gubernatorial race by 8 points.

The two candidates debated last week, trading barbs on controversial issues like immigration and abortion. The debate was hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which owns The Hill.

