Barack Obama wishes Michelle a happy 30th anniversary: ‘I won the lottery that day’

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama commemorated their 30th wedding anniversary in social media posts on Monday.

In a message posted on his various social media accounts, the former president said that he felt like he won the lottery the day when they wed.

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” Obama wrote in his message, accompanied with pictures of the couple now and on their wedding day. “Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

In a separate post, Michelle Obama also wished her husband a happy anniversary, adding that the past 30 years have “been an adventure.”

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side,” Obama said in her post. “Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!”

The former first couple has stayed busy since departing the White House in 2017.

Barack Obama won an Emmy award last month for his work narrating the Netflix series “Our Great National Parks,” created by his and his wife’s production company, Higher Ground Productions.

And last month, Michelle Obama announced the launch of a six-city nationwide tour in an effort to promote her forthcoming book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” which is set to hit shelves on November 15.