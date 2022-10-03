trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Ye, Candace Owens wear ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts at Paris Fashion week

by Sarah Polus - 10/03/22 6:55 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 10/03/22 6:55 PM ET
AP images
Ye and Candace Owens

Rapper and fashion designer Ye and conservative U.S. political commentator Candace Owens made headlines with matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The duo, who are both Black, wore the controversial shirts during a surprise fashion show for Yeezy, the brand belonging to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Owens shared photos, which show images of the late Pope John Paul II on the front of their shirts, to her social media accounts.

The “Candace” political talk show host also reposted a comment from another Instagram user, who wrote, “She’s challenging the narrative that is being pushed down our throats.”

Ye and Owens have previously teamed up on political statements in fashion, including in 2018 when he designed “Blexit” t-shirts for Owens. The shirts were intended to encourage Black people to leave the Democratic Party.

The “White Lives Matter” t-shirts are the latest political stunt for Ye, who launched a failed White House bid in 2020. Last month, he suggested that he would return for another run in the future.

“Yes, absolutely,” he replied when asked by “Good Morning America’s” Linsey Davis if he had future political aspirations.

Tags Candace Owens Candace Owens Kanye West kayne west white lives matter ye Ye

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  2. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  3. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  4. When will the Social Security ...
  5. Ukrainian diplomat responds to ...
  6. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
  7. Five takeaways from the ...
  8. Trump objects to DOJ’s request to ...
  9. Ye, Candace Owens wear ‘White Lives ...
  10. Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ...
  11. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  12. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  13. Prosecutors lay out sprawling ...
  14. Zelensky responds to Musk poll with ...
  15. Biden draws contrast with Trump ...
  16. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  17. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  18. Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid ...
Load more

Video

See all Video