Biden winks at ‘Mean Girls’ day: ‘Get in, folks. We’re building a better America’

by Tristan Lejeune - 10/03/22 9:00 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden greets guests after addressing a reception during the Democratic National Committee summer meeting at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

President Biden on Monday paid lighthearted tribute to “Mean Girls” day, tweaking a popular meme to suit his optimistic message.

In a brief classroom scene from the Tina Fey-written high school comedy, the character of Aaron, played by Jonathan Bennett, asks Lindsay Lohan’s Cady to remind him of the current date. Her response, Oct. 3, has become an unofficial holiday for fans to celebrate the 2004 film.

But it was another iconic moment from the movie that Biden paraphrased on Twitter on Monday.

“Get in, folks. We’re building a better America,” the president tweeted, along with a photo of himself apparently having just pulled up in a British racing green sports car.

The tweet paid homage to a famous line from Rachel McAdams’s alpha character, Regina George: “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.”

No indications have been given about whether the Biden administration is still trying to make “fetch” happen.

