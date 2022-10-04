trending:

Beto O’Rourke poses with Harry Styles after concert shoutout

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/04/22 11:22 PM ET
AP-LM Otero
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a Democracy is Indigenous DFW event in Dallas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Democracy is Indigenous DFW is a grass-roots non-partisan organization and hosted the event with the goal to drive up voter engagement in the American Indian and Indigenous population in Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) shared a photo of him posing with British pop star and actor Harry Styles after the singer gave the politician a shoutout at his concert in Austin. 

The politician shared the picture of the two posing backstage at Styles’s show. 

“Thanks, Harry!,” O’Rourke wrote in his tweet.

During his show, Styles, who also starred in the hit film “Don’t Worry Darling,” was performing his set as a close-up of a “Beto for Texas” sticker appeared on the singer’s guitar. The camera then panned to O’Rourke, who was in attendance at the concert. 

Those in attendance then quickly erupted in applause for the former One Direction member’s endorsement of the gubernatorial candidate. 

O’Rourke was also seen at the concert walking around the venue and greeting concertgoers as well. 

Styles has been active in politics, using his platform to endorse President Biden in the 2020 election and help voters register for this year’s midterm elections. 

O’Rourke was shown to be trailing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by eight points in a recent poll as the November general election approaches.

