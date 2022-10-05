trending:

President caught on hot mic: ‘No one f—- with a Biden’

by Judy Kurtz - 10/05/22 4:19 PM ET
President Biden talks with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Biden talks with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy as he tours the area impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

President Biden appeared to share a lighthearted, R-rated exchange while caught on a hot mic as he met with Florida officials and residents affected by Hurricane Ian.

“No one f—- with a Biden,” the president appeared to say with a laugh as he had a seemingly friendly conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday.

Biden made the F-bomb comment after Murphy shook his hand, thanked him and told him to “keep the faith.”

While much of the conversation was inaudible, Biden was seemingly echoing words of wisdom he had been told over the years.

“You’re goddamn right,” Murphy chuckled in response as he took off his sunglasses during the brief discussion with Biden.

“And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house,” Biden added.

The White House didn’t immediately return a request for comment about the remark.

The comment came as Biden appeared alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to tour damage from last week’s deadly hurricane.

It’s not the first time that Biden’s had a profanity-filled hot mic episode as president. Earlier this year, the commander in chief was heard calling Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” after the Fox News reporter asked a question about inflation.

Doocy said Biden phoned him after the incident and the pair had a “nice call.”

