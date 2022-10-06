Fake German heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin granted house release

Convicted scammer Anna “Delvey” Sorokin was reportedly granted release from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on Wednesday and placed under house arrest.

The 31-year-old, who posed as a fake German heiress to swindle wealthy New York elites, was granted a $10,000 bond, which she has not yet posted, Bloomberg and the Daily Beast reported.

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community,” her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told the Daily Beast.

He added, “While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

Sorokin, a German citizen who was born in Russia, was convicted of larceny and theft in 2019. She was released from prison in 2021 and taken into ICE custody shortly after for overstaying the terms of her visa.

Sorokin will have to abide by certain rules of her home confinement, such as electronic monitoring and not using social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, according to Bloomberg.

The scam artist served as the inspiration behind the recent hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” from “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes.