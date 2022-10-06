trending:

Rep. Stevens, husband to divorce after year of marriage

by Judy Kurtz - 10/06/22 9:05 AM ET
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) is seen following an enrollment ceremony for the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Rep. Haley Stevens is reportedly calling it quits with her husband, announcing the split just weeks after her first wedding anniversary.

The Michigan Democrat said in a Wednesday statement to The Detroit News, “After careful thought and consideration, my husband Rob and I have decided to end our marriage.”

Stevens, 39, called the divorce “a mutual decision” that the couple came to “at the end of the summer.”

The lawmaker tied the knot with Rob Gulley, a software engineer, in September of last year. Although high school classmates, Stevens said she connected with Gulley again years later after calling him as part of a fundraising pitch for her congressional run. Stevens, who’s currently running for her third term in the House, “found love in a hopeless place: fundraising for Congress,” Elle magazine once said in an article detailing the pair’s love story.

A Stevens spokeswoman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

“We wish nothing but the best for each other,” Stevens said in a statement, asking for “privacy during this time as we both move forward.”

