YouTube giant MrBeast considering a White House run in 20 years

YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, said he would consider running for president in 20 years.

“Maybe in like 20 years,” Donaldson said of the possibility of running for the White House in a recent interview. “We’ll see.”

Donaldson, who has 105 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, said he thinks it could be “fun” to run when he’s in his 40s.

“I think we’re due for younger presidents,” he said. “I’m tired of them always being in their 70s.”

At 79, President Biden is the oldest person to ever assume the office. Former President Trump took the oath of office at age 70. Both men are considered likely candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

Donaldson also suggested that he would give away all of his wealth prior to running for office.

“I want to try to make a ton of money and then just like give it all away right before I announce my campaign,” he said. “Imagine I have like $10 billion and then I just give it all away and I’m just like ‘I can’t be bought.’ … That’s pretty powerful.”

“Instead of like giving into lobbyists or agendas, I just like do whatever’s good for the American people,” Donaldson added. “It sounds like it would be a good idea.”

The YouTube personality would join the ranks of other celebrities who have considered running for office. Rapper Kanye West also suggested that he would run in the 2020 election and actor Matthew McConaughey strongly considered joining the race for governor of Texas in 2022.