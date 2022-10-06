trending:

Harris to make rare late-night appearance with Seth Meyers

by Judy Kurtz - 10/06/22 2:00 PM ET
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Freedman’s Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Vice President Harris is making her late-night network TV debut with an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night.”

Harris will sit down with host Seth Meyers on Monday’s show, the network said Thursday.

The interview is a rare late-night appearance for Harris. Since taking office, she’s only appeared on one other late-night show, Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” last December.

Harris made headlines during that appearance after engaging in a tense exchange with host Charlamagne Tha God when he suggested that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was the country’s “real president.”

“It’s Joe Biden,” Harris told the TV personality at the time. “And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president.”

“And I’m vice president,” she added, “and my name is Kamala Harris.”

“Saturday Night Live” alum Meyers — a frequent critic of former President Trump — hosted then-vice presidential candidate Harris for a virtual interview on his show in July 2020.

Updated at 2:38 p.m.

