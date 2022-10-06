Harris to make rare late-night appearance with Seth Meyers

Vice President Harris is making her late-night network TV debut with an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night.”

Harris will sit down with host Seth Meyers on Monday’s show, the network said Thursday.

The interview is a rare late-night appearance for Harris. Since taking office, she’s only appeared on one other late-night show, Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” last December.

Harris made headlines during that appearance after engaging in a tense exchange with host Charlamagne Tha God when he suggested that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was the country’s “real president.”

“It’s Joe Biden,” Harris told the TV personality at the time. “And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president.”

“And I’m vice president,” she added, “and my name is Kamala Harris.”

“Saturday Night Live” alum Meyers — a frequent critic of former President Trump — hosted then-vice presidential candidate Harris for a virtual interview on his show in July 2020.

—Updated at 2:38 p.m.