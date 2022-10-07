trending:

Dwayne Johnson says White House bid ‘off the table’

by Judy Kurtz - 10/07/22 10:15 AM ET
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no longer cooking up a White House bid, saying a run for president is “off the table.”

“I will say this because it requires a B side to this,” Johnson said in a preview clip from “CBS Sunday Morning” released Friday.

“I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy,” the wrestler-turned-actor and father of three told CBS’s Tracy Smith.

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” Johnson, 50, said. “Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age and at this critical time in her life.”

Johnson has long floated a potential presidential campaign, saying in 2017 that it was a “real possibility” and not ruling out a political bid as recently as last year.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told USA Today in an interview last year.

A registered independent, Johnson spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000 but endorsed then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race.

But the “Jungle Cruise” star stressed that despite his flirtations with a presidential run, he’s now focused on his family.

“My No. 1 priority is my daughters,” he said in the CBS interview.

“Sure, CEO sounds great,” Johnson continued.

“But the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy,” he added, “that’s it.”

