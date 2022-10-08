Maher compares the Kardashians to British royal family

Political commentator Bill Maher compared the Kardashians to the British royal family on his HBO talk show “Real Time” on Friday, saying they are like “the royal family of America.”

Maher said he made this point on an episode of his podcast while he was speaking to Kris Jenner.

“Everybody just wants to follow one family,” he said on his talk show.

Maher received some pushback from his guests, including journalist Chris Wallace.

“Is the Royal Family in England any better or different?” Maher responded.

“People need some family that they can follow and sort of project themselves onto or follow their gossip or their craziness,” Maher continued.

Maher mentioned this in response to British journalist Katty Kay answering a question from a viewer about the difference between the British parliamentary system and the American presidential system.

Kay said British politicians are able to remove leaders they do not like easily, as in the case of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this year amid intense pressure from his own party. She contrasted that with former President Trump and the Republican Party.

Kay said “there is something to be said” for separating a head of state from elected officials.

The British monarch serves as the head of state, while the prime minister is the head of government. The American president serves as both.

Kay said the separation avoids all the “ceremonial stuff” that goes with the head of state being given to the head of government.

Maher responded that the head of state handles “the gossip.”