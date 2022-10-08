trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Maher compares the Kardashians to British royal family

by Jared Gans - 10/08/22 10:44 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/08/22 10:44 AM ET
Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Bill Maher arrives at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Political commentator Bill Maher compared the Kardashians to the British royal family on his HBO talk show “Real Time” on Friday, saying they are like “the royal family of America.” 

Maher said he made this point on an episode of his podcast while he was speaking to Kris Jenner. 

“Everybody just wants to follow one family,” he said on his talk show. 

Maher received some pushback from his guests, including journalist Chris Wallace. 

“Is the Royal Family in England any better or different?” Maher responded. 

“People need some family that they can follow and sort of project themselves onto or follow their gossip or their craziness,” Maher continued. 

Maher mentioned this in response to British journalist Katty Kay answering a question from a viewer about the difference between the British parliamentary system and the American presidential system. 

Kay said British politicians are able to remove leaders they do not like easily, as in the case of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this year amid intense pressure from his own party. She contrasted that with former President Trump and the Republican Party. 

Kay said “there is something to be said” for separating a head of state from elected officials. 

The British monarch serves as the head of state, while the prime minister is the head of government. The American president serves as both. 

Kay said the separation avoids all the “ceremonial stuff” that goes with the head of state being given to the head of government. 

Maher responded that the head of state handles “the gossip.”

Tags Bill Maher Bill Maher Bill Maher Boris Johnson British royal family British Royal Family Chris Wallace Kardashians Kardashians

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the first ...
  2. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  3. The Memo: Biden’s ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  5. When civil war becomes all the rage
  6. These Florida Republicans requested ...
  7. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  8. Sasse’s expected exit shrinks ...
  9. FBI leak: Is ‘Hurricane ...
  10. Walker claims he learned identity of ...
  11. Chris Christie on whether he’s ...
  12. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  13. 665 FBI employees left agency after ...
  14. Sanders offers blistering ...
  15. Five takeaways from the North ...
  16. What Biden’s marijuana order does ...
  17. Hurricane Julia expected to form over ...
  18. Truck blast downs part of Crimean ...
Load more

Video

See all Video