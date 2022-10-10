Judiciary GOP under pressure to remove tweet seen as supportive of Kanye West

Critics are calling on the House Judiciary GOP Committee to remove a tweet seemingly expressing support for Ye, after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, posted antisemitic messages on social media.

Ye was namechecked in a tweet last week from Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, along with Tesla founder Elon Musk and former President Trump.

The committee’s tweet came after the 45-year-old performer, an outspoken Trump, gave a wide-ranging interview to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday, in which he said that he believes Jared Kushner’s Middle East initiatives during the Trump administration were intended to make him money and discussed his opposition to abortion.

The House Judiciary GOP account promoted a clip from the interview, calling it “MUST WATCH” and later tweeting an image of Ye embracing Trump.

Kanye. Elon. Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 7, 2022

The controversial entertainer, who has said he has bipolar disorder, made a long-shot White House bid in 2020.

Days after the Fox News sitdown, the “Yeezus” rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were reportedly restricted for violating the platforms’ policies for posting since-deleted antisemitic messages.

“Going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote in one tweet.

In light of Ye’s antisemitic remarks, several high-profile figures on both sides of the aisle condemned the House Judiciary GOP’s tweet, which remained on the site on Monday morning.

“The View’s” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director, urged the GOP account to delete the tweet.

Meghan McCain, a former conservative co-host on “The View,” called the post idiotic.

Scott Huffman, a Democratic congressional candidate from North Carolina, knocked the Republican account with some public relations advice.

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol, an outspoken critic of Trump, said voters should question whether GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee are “fine” with Ye’s antisemitic posts.

The House Judiciary GOP didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment on Monday.