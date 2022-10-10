trending:

Fans ask whether Madonna made statement on her sexual orientation with TikTok video

by Judy Kurtz - 10/10/22 11:59 AM ET
Fans are questioning whether Madonna is making a statement about her sexual orientation in her latest TikTok video.

The “Vogue” singer posted a brief clip for her nearly 3 million TikTok followers on Sunday. In the video, Madonna is seen holding a pair of hot pink underwear, with the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” captioned on the screen.

She then tosses the garment towards a wastebasket, and misses, as it lands on the floor.

The mother of six, who was born Madonna Ciccone and was previously married to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2019, GLAAD called her “the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally,” as it recognized her with its Advocate for Change award.

During her acceptance speech, the 64-year-old performer told the LGBTQ advocacy organization’s audience, “Fighting for all marginalized people is a duty and an honor I could not turn my back on, nor will I ever.”

A representative for Madonna didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

Tags LGBTQ rights Madonna TikTok

