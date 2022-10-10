Ocasio-Cortez slams Ye over ‘harmful,’ ‘dangerous’ antisemitic tweets

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday condemned Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over now-deleted antisemitic comments he made over the weekend.

Ye had his accounts on both Twitter and Instagram restricted over comments that appeared to threaten harm to Jewish people.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to slam the rapper and fashion designer’s words, calling them “hateful” and “dangerous.”

“There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism,” she wrote in a tweet late Sunday.

The New York rep added, “It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are — not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this [trash emoji] wherever we see it.”

Twitter confirmed on Sunday that Ye’s account was restricted for an unspecific amount of time for violating the social media platform’s policies. The decision to take action against the “Donda” rapper was made one day after he returned to the platform following a two-year lapse.

Last week, Instagram also took action against Ye, restricting his profile and deleting some of his content.