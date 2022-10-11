trending:

Harris tells Seth Meyers she’s a fan of ‘House of the Dragon’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/11/22 3:21 PM ET
Kamala Harris
SAP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Freedman’s Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Vice President Harris said in an interview on Monday that she is a fan of HBO’s new hit show “House of the Dragon.” 

During an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Harris told host Seth Meyers about some hobbies she partakes in during her leisure time away from White House duties, including watching “House of the Dragon” with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“Doug and I will, you know, one of our favorite shows right now is House of the Dragon,” Harris told Meyers on Monday’s episode. “We’re watching that.”

“House of the Dragon,” an independent prequel to the wildly popular “Game of Thrones,” premiered on HBO in August and has become one of the network’s most watched and critically acclaimed shows.

Meyers jokingly drew a comparison between the political system depicted on the show and that in the United States.

“Do you enjoy watching a political system that’s maybe more damaged than ours when you watch?” Meyers asked Harris.

“Because there’s no ambiguity about it, right?” Harris replied. “You’re either riding a dragon or you’re not.” 

Harris also told Meyers that her whole family watches Formula One racing events on Sunday mornings.

Tags Doug Emhoff Doug Emhoff Formula One Formula One Game of Thrones House of the Dragon Kamala Harris late night with seth meyers NBC Seth Meyers Seth Meyers Vice President Harris

