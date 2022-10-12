trending:

Clarence Thomas’s Prince fandom comes out in Andy Warhol Supreme Court case

by Judy Kurtz - 10/12/22 11:16 AM ET
Count Justice Clarence Thomas among Prince’s fans.

The revelation about the 74-year-old conservative justice’s penchant for Prince’s music came Wednesday, as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a copyright case involving late artist Andy Warhol’s use in his work of another photographer’s images of the “When Doves Cry” singer.

“Let’s just say I’m both a Prince fan — which I was in the ’80s,” Thomas was heard saying in audio broadcasts of the oral arguments.

“No longer?” Justice Elena Kagan asked her colleague, to laughs heard in the courtroom.

Thomas paused before quipping, “Only on Thursday nights,” as the courtroom broke out again in laughter.

Prince, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, died in 2015.

