‘The Shop’ cancels Ye episode after he used ‘hate speech’ in taping

Maverick Carter and LeBron James’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” talk show will not air an episode it filmed on Monday with Ye, citing “hate speech” Carter said the rapper used during the taping.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has come under fire in recent days for antisemitic remarks and posts.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” Carter continued. “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks.”

Ye’s newest series of controversies began last week, when he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter” next to conservative Black pundit Candace Owens as he launched the newest season of his clothing label.

On Thursday, Ye appeared on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Unaired portions of the interview obtained by Motherboard show the rapper putting forward several antisemitic conspiracy theories during the conversation.

Over the weekend, Instagram and Twitter locked Ye out of his accounts after he made antisemitic comments, including one tweet in which he said he was “going death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He sat down for the taping of “The Shop” on Monday. James, the All-Star Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, was not on set for the taping.

“While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” Carter said. “I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”