Trevor Noah will depart ‘The Daily Show’ as host in early December  

by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 7:47 PM ET
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press
Trevor Noah will host his last episode of “The Daily Show” on Dec. 8, ending a seven-year run with Comedy Central’s late-night program.  

The network announced Wednesday that the show will break in December and return Jan. 17 after a “reinvention.”  

Noah announced his departure last month, but hadn’t yet set a timeline for his exit.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through: the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of — the more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said in September. 

“I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.” 

Noah said his time on the show helped him realize his dream of working in front of and behind the camera, but that he wants to shift to be able to travel and pursue other projects. 

In the lead-up to Noah’s last airing, the show is set to celebrate his tenure since taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. Noah hosted the Grammy Awards twice during his time on “The Daily Show” and headlined this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

“I’m truly excited to see what the future holds,” Noah said in Wednesday’s release.

