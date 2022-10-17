Jill Biden leads Eagles fight song during Sunday night game

Jill Biden is using her voice to raise cancer awareness and to root on her home team, leading the fight song at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

The first lady was seen belting out the words to “Fly, Eagles Fly” alongside cancer patients and survivors on Sunday, as the Eagles faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in Philadelphia.

The football showdown was dubbed the National Football League and the American Cancer Society’s “Crucial Catch” game, aimed at promoting early detection and risk reduction.

While some social media users said football fans at the stadium booed the first lady when she appeared on the jumbotron, Biden, who grew up in Willow Grove, Pa., called it a “special night for this Philly girl.”

Biden likely had several reasons to cheer at Sunday’s game — the Eagles remained undefeated after scoring a victory against the Cowboys, 26 – 17.

President Biden relaunched his “cancer moonshot” project back in January in an effort to bring together researchers and share data. The president’s son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.